10 of the best Netflix Original series so far

Since it entered the world of original programming, Netflix has consistently generated top quality new content through its production arm Netflix Original on an enormously impressive scale.

We’ve seen it turn its hand to everything from gritty drama, to wacky comedy and from all-action superheroes to haunting sci-fi. Of course there have inevitably been some notable “misses” to sit alongside the hits, with the likes of ‘Gypsy’, ‘Marco Polo’ and recently ‘Iron First’ not exactly setting the world alight. In general though, Netflix’s hit-rate remains stronger than most .

Thanks to this high hit-rate, there are of course plenty of great shows to choose from when putting together a top ten of the best Netflix Original series. We should clarify though that we’re not counting shows which weren’t created in the first instance by the studio (so no ‘Arrested Development’ alas) or shows given US distribution by Netflix but created elsewhere (‘Peaky Blinders’) or vice versa (‘Star Trek Discovery’).

That still left a huge selection to choose from mind you, so narrowly missing out on this list but well worth seeking out are the likes of female-wrestling comedy ‘GLOW’ , crime thriller ‘Ozark’ and historical drama ‘The Crown’:

10: Mindhunter

View photos Jonathan Groff as Special Agent Holden Ford in Mindhunter. (Netflix) More

Netflix’s latest original series is a crime drama with a difference. There’s no frenetic, all-action police work and there’s no central case being painstakingly unravelled. Instead it’s a slow-burning 1970s-set series all about the development of criminal profiling itself. It’s a show about the use of psychology as a tool in solving cases, at a time when such practices were largely unheard of.

Mindhunter is based on the book “Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” by former hostage negotiator turned pioneering investigator, John Douglas. Standing in for Douglas on the show we have the driven young go-getter Special Agent Holden Ford, who along with his more experienced colleague Bill Trench, sets out to help the bureau develop a better understanding of the criminal mind. This tricky process requires them to then interview some of the worst serial killers of the era.





As with the likes of ‘Mad Men’, this is a show that moves at a slow pace, reliant on mood and atmosphere to keep you gripped. Luckily it has these in abundance and as Ford and Trench engage in a series of interviews with renowned real-life serial killers, complete with stone-faced explanations of their gruesome actions, it creates an eerie and disturbing experience.

David Fincher is executive producer as well as director for several episodes and the 70s setting and washed out colour pallet harks back to his crime masterpiece, ‘Zodiac’. That creeping sense of dread and danger found in ‘Zodiac’ is equally present here in a show that lures you in and both unsettles and fascinates in equal measure.

9: Dear White People

View photos Logan Browning as activist and radio host Samantha White (Netflix) More

An insightful and cutting comedy-drama here from Justin Simien based on his 2014 film of the same name. The show takes a satirical look at the combustible race relations at an American College campus, using this Ivy League setting as a microcosm for a nationwide issue.

‘Dear White People’ rotates its focus across a variety of students and in doing so gives us a range of different perspectives and stances surrounding the thorny issue of racial inequality. These different viewpoints demonstrate that it’s far more of a complex issue than simply being a case of black vs white, with the different approaches of the black caucus proving equally as important.