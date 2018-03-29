10 best movies on TV over the Easter weekend

Easter is upon us and – as per flipping usual – the weather looks like it’s going to be pretty grim. What better reason then, than to curl up on the sofa, crack open the Easter eggs and indulge in a classic movie?

Here’s the best films to watch over Easter weekend on the free UK TV channels.

Romancing The Stone (Good Friday 30 March, 12.05pm, C4)

View photos (Credit: 20th Century Fox) More

Good, old-fashioned swashbuckling action from the 80s – and the masterful Robert Zemeckis – as Michael Douglas’s rough diamond bird smuggler and Kathleen Turner’s timid romance novelist head for the exotic wilds of Colombia in search of a fabled gem stone, pursued by the secret police and Danny DeVito’s hapless kidnapper Ralph.

The Searchers (Good Friday 30 March, 3.15pm, C5)





Often cited as one of the greatest movies of all time, John Ford’s towering, epic western finds John Wayne’s civil war veteran in search of his niece (Natalie Wood), who has been abducted by Comanche indians. As powerful today as it was in 1956.

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Good Friday 30 March, 11.55am, ITV4)

View photos (Credit: Orion Pictures) More

With a sequel potentially on the offing, it’s probably time to revisit the movie which gave us our first proper introduction to Keanu Reeves, as the dim bulb Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan who with pal Bill S. Preston Esq (Alex Winter) travel through time in order to usher in world peace via their band, Wyld Stallyns, meeting Sigmund Freud, Napoleon Joan of Arc and Beethoven along the way. Most excellent.

Back To The Future (Saturday 31 March, 6.45pm, Film4)

Flux capacitors, Libyan terrorists, Chuck Berry, Van Halen, and a DeLorean. Unlikely elements came together perfectly in 1985, propelling Michael J. Fox to stardom at, roughly, 88 miles per hour. Still as much fun for each new generation, you’d be hard pressed to pin down a more perfect family movie.

Jaws (Sunday 1 April, 9pm, ITV4)

View photos (Credit: Universal Studios/Courtesy of Getty Images) More

Whatever strides Steven Spielberg has made since (and they are many), it always comes back to Jaws, the movie that created the summer blockbuster. Thanks to some truly perfect casting, Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw’s hunt for a killer Great White shark still has the power to overwhelm and terrify. Magnificent.

Selma (Sunday 1 April, 11pm, BBC2)

Director Ava DuVernay’s breakthrough, this stunning re-telling of how Dr Martin Luther King Jr (portrayed by Brit actor David Oyelowo) and the civil rights movement took to the streets in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 to secure voting rights for black people, in the face of violent opposition. Powerful and important filmmaking.

The Assassination of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford (Sunday 1 April, 11.25pm, ITV4)

View photos (Credit: AP Photo/Warner Bros./Kimberley French) More