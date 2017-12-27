10 of the best movie soundtracks of 2017

Some movies would be nothing without the music that soundtracks them and this year cinema has offered up some brilliant songs and scores to entice you with.

From original musical numbers to awe-inspiring scores, perfectly curated classic songs to sick rap tunes there’s been an eclectic collections of soundtracks to fill your ears and here are ten of the best from 2017.

La La Land

There’s a reason why La La Land won Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 2017 Oscars and that’s because of the musical magic of Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Hurwitz was responsible for the score and duo Pasek & Paul for the lyrics – except for Start the Fire, which was written by John Legend – and altogether they created a modern musical soundtrack that stands up against Hollywood classics.

The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman might not be the greatest film but it does have a pretty great soundtrack. The music and songs were written by Pasek & Paul who bring a contemporary flavour to the period musical inspired by circus owner P.T. Barnum. The best song is by far “This Is Me”, performed by Keala Settle, and it’s been nominated for a Golden Globe too.

Baby Driver

Baby Driver created a new standard with its soundtrack as every movement performed by the cast was carried out to the beat of the song specifically selected by director Edgar Wright for that scene. From Bob & Earl’s “Harlem Shuffle” to The Damned’s “Neat Neat Neat” this is one of the most eclectic soundtrack of classic tunes in recent years.

Patti Cake$

It would be rude for a movie about a burgeoning female rapper not to have a killer soundtrack and Patti Cake$ does not disappoint. Director Geremy Jasper wrote the tunes, some co-written by Jason Binnick, but it’s Danielle MacDonald’s delivery that gives them life. Well worth a listen.

Beauty and the Beast

From the title song to “Be Our Guest”, there are some stellar original songs brought back to life by the new cast of the live-action Disney movie. But there’s also three new tracks written by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Tim Rice, to add to the mix.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy may not have lived up to the original’s narrative standards but the soundtrack certainly did. James Gunn made sure not to skimp on the killer classics from the Seventies on Awesome Mix Vol. 2.

Call Me By Your Name

Music is such a fundamental part of Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio and the way he expresses himself that it was vital that the musical selection followed suit. Director Luca Guadagnino picked songs that resonated with the characters, the book and what was actually playing on the radio at the time and also asked Sufjan Stevens to contribute three beautiful tracks.

The Red Turtle

The score of The Red Turtle is more than just a musical accompaniment, it is the dialogue through which understand the emotions and motives of the central characters. To call it a silent movie seems wrong as though no words are uttered, Laurent Perez del Mar’s score says so much.

T2 Trainspotting

Danny Boyle’s follow up to Trainspotting had a lot to live up to, especially the soundtrack, but the director didn’t disappoint. Featuring the likes of Iggy Pop and Blondie T2 also included local Scottish talents Young Fathers and English bands Wlf Alice and Fat White Family.

Blade Runner 2049

Han Zimmer never fails to deliver and he did so ten-fold with Blade Runner 2049. Teaming up with Benjamin Wallfisch, the legendary composer produced a searing score that doesn’t ignore the soundscape established by Vangelis. Throw in a few Presley and Sinatra classics, and an original song by Lauren Daigle, you’ve got yourself a mesmerising soundtrack.

