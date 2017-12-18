The 10 best movie scenes of 2017

It’s been a great year for movies: we’ve had top-drawer original dramas, sensational superhero movies, superb sequels and more. It was a tough gig to narrow it down, but we present to you the 10 best movie scenes from 2017…

Blade Runner 2049 – K fights Deckard

Pick a random 24th of a second of Denis Villeneuve’s luscious Blade Runner sequel and you’d find an image fit for any gallery wall, so it’s tough to pick a stand-out scene. For the sheer audio-visual audacity, we’re going with the fight between K and Deckard in the Vegas casino lounge, complete with a glitching Elvis Presley hologram providing the very patchy soundtrack. It’s an irresistible clash between old and new: Ryan Gosling’s new breed of blade runner up against Harrison Ford’s old-school private dick, in a setting that proves that cutting-edge technology is not always the best bedfellow for classic music. It’s an assault on the senses in every way, and that’s before you factor in the fact that Harrison Ford actually punched Gosling for real.

Fast & Furious 8 – It’s raining cars

Surely the Fast & Furious franchise had no more gas left in the tank? Improbably, impossibly, the eighth instalment in the lunk-headed, petrol-sniffing, Top Gear-watching movie series turned out to be the best yet. The highlight was the scene in which Charlize Theron’s uber-hacker makes zombies of New York’s vehicle population, leading to scenes of swarms of hundreds of remote-controlled cars jamming the roads and – in what must rank as the franchise’s most purely ridiculous sequence to date – an avalanche of cars raining down from the top floor a multi-storey car park. The franchise’s answer to any action scene has always been ‘Throw more cars at the problem’ but only Fast & Furious 8 took that direction literally.

mother! – The dinner party

It’s difficult to pick out a single highlight from Darren Aronofsky’s intense Biblical allegory, not just because the whole thing is one long fever dream, but because the whole thing is one long fever dream – it’s difficult to remember where one scene ends and another begins. For clarity’s sake, let’s focus purely on the events of the dinner party onwards: from the moment the doorbell rings to the movie’s grisly denouement, there’s hardly time to take a breath. The anger swells, bigger than any tide in Noah, from minor irritants (shout-out to the douchebag couple who break the sink) to the baying cult who claim the blood sacrifice they so dearly wanted. Few movies grasp you quite so keenly in the chest, fewer still refuse to let go after the credits have stopped rolling. Love it or hate it, you can’t forget it.

Get Out – The sunken place

View photos “The Sunken Place means we’re marginalized. No matter how hard we scream, the system silences us,” explained director Jordan Peele. More