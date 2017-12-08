The 10 best movies to stream to get you in the mood for Christmas

There’s something for everyone looking to feel festive on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re old enough to remember watching Christmas movies before streaming, then you’re probably already having flashbacks to scribbling on your Radio Times Christmas issue with a highlighter pen, while hoping that the family VHS copy of It’s A Wonderful Life hadn’t quite worn out yet.

These days, it’s a bit easier. Here’s our selection of the very best Christmas movies you can stream between presents, without having to worry about things like scheduling.

Jingle All The Way (1996) – Netflix

It might not be in the official canon as a classic, but there aren’t many Christmas movies as perfectly entertaining as Jingle All The Way. Arnie’s comic timing is at full force as he struggles to secure his son’s number-one gift, a Turbo Man action figure. Only problem is, it’s the most popular toy in town.

Jingle All The Way is so much fun we’re shocked there hasn’t been a sequel, so while we travel to Hollywood to pitch ‘Welcome To The Jingle’ you should totally stream this hilarious comedy.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) – Amazon Prime

Some families struggle to get on at Christmas. If that’s you, then stick on National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and let the Griswald family’s holiday curse cheer you up. Because, however miserable you feel, you’re probably having a better time than Clark Griswald. Hilarious, raucous, and actually kind of sweet – just like most Christmas mornings, then.

Scrooged (1988) – Netflix

Arguably the greatest ever Scrooge movie (Muppets Christmas Carol fans, we’d be happy to have this conversation with you), mainly because Bill Murray’s take on the character is made up of such a weird mixture of extreme meanness and twinkly-eyed charm, he’s mesmerising whenever he’s onscreen.

Updating the Scrooge story to the modern world (well, the ‘80s), Scrooged sees a surly TV executive visited by three (hilarious) spirits who attempt to change his worldview.

Do they succeed? Watch it and find out! (but, seriously, what do you think?)

The Night Before (2015) – Netflix

Basically, imagine a Judd Apatow comedy as a Christmas flick and you’re on the way to imagining The Night Before, which has belly-laughs aplenty buried beneath its festive sweater. It tells the story of three old friends who resolved to spend every Christmas Eve together when they were kids, but are finding that life is starting to get in the way as adults.

Maybe don’t stick the kids in front of this one, unless you want them to develop an addiction to marijuana (it contains a LOT of weed jokes), but for everyone else, it’ll get you through your Boxing Day hangover.