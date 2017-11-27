10 Actors who squandered their comebacks

The world loves a Hollywood comeback and over the years we’ve seen a lot of actors enjoy a return to form. But sometimes, after getting the Oscar or achieving critical acclaim, they make a whole load of bad movie decisions and find themselves back at the bottom of acting barrel… again.

So here’s just ten stars who have likewise failed to make the most of the opportunities afforded by their big comeback.

Mickey Rourke

After enjoying big screen acclaim in the 80s, Rourke made an impactful return two decades later with roles in Once Upon a Time in Mexico and Sin City. His comeback was cemented in with a Best Actor Oscar nomination for Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler but since then he devolved back to starring in straight-to-DVD stunners with titles such as War Pigs, Blunt Force Trauma, and WEAPONiZED alongside people like Tom Sizemore.

Matthew McConaughey

Three years ago, the McConaissance – McConaughey’s escape from a career in forgettable romcoms – culminated with an Oscar win for his role in Dallas Buyers Club but since then the Texan’s lustre has disappeared in a string of flops including Gold, The Sea of Trees, and this year’s The Dark Tower. A second McComing is hopefully nigh.

Ben Affleck

The Noughties weren’t kind to Affleck’s career but he enjoyed a return to critical form in 2013 when he won a Best Picture Oscar for Argo in which he directed and starred. Sadly his subsequent films such as Runner Runner, Batman V Superman, and Justice League have failed to garner anywhere near as much praise, and his directorial follow up to Argo – Live By Night – was savaged by critics, and was a major box office flop.

Robert Downey Jr.

Iron Man established Downey Jr’s big comeback as an A-list star in 2008, after years in the wilderness, but now it seems that’s the only role he wants to play anymore. After receiving mixed reviews for Due Date and The Judge, the actor has made six films since 2015 and they’re all in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, if it ain’t broke… and RDJ certainly isn’t, reportedly earning $50m for Marvel’s Avengers Assemble.

Adrien Brody

