10 actors who have played royalty in TV and film

Charlotte Riley played a strong and steely Duchess of Cambridge in Mike Bartlett’s BBC2 adaptation of his play King Charles III of the same title.

The royal and political drama examined a future and part-fictional royal family after Prince Charles has acceded the throne.



The one-off film featured Kate Middleton persuading Prince William to stand up to King Charles in order to save the monarchy.

Charlotte defended her portrayal of Kate, telling Harper’s Bazaar UK: "I saw her as being incredibly pragmatic, and she's approaching this slightly differently as people may see her perceive it.

"It's [the monarchy] like a business - we need to move in this way and make some bold choices [in order to save and protect it] but I don't think that makes it a negative slant on her character."