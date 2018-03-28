10 actors who have played royalty in TV and film
See the stars who have conquered regal roles with aplomb...
Charlotte Riley played a strong and steely Duchess of Cambridge in Mike Bartlett’s BBC2 adaptation of his play King Charles III of the same title.
The royal and political drama examined a future and part-fictional royal family after Prince Charles has acceded the throne.
The one-off film featured Kate Middleton persuading Prince William to stand up to King Charles in order to save the monarchy.
Charlotte defended her portrayal of Kate, telling Harper’s Bazaar UK: "I saw her as being incredibly pragmatic, and she's approaching this slightly differently as people may see her perceive it.
"It's [the monarchy] like a business - we need to move in this way and make some bold choices [in order to save and protect it] but I don't think that makes it a negative slant on her character."
See the stars who have conquered regal roles with aplomb...