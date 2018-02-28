10 actors who were injured on Oscar-winning movies

Film sets can be dangerous places and even prestigious Oscar-winning pictures have had their fair share of accidents and injuries.

Here are 10 actors who did themselves a mischief on the set of an Oscar-winning movie.

Leonardo DiCaprio cut his hand open on Django Unchained

View photos The blood is real. (Sony Pictures) More

Leo may not have won an Oscar as plantation owner Calvin Candie, but he would have if there were one for best on screen injury. The actor slammed his hand onto broken glass during a dinner table confrontation with Django injuring himself so badly he required stitches. Tarantino kept the take though, using it in the final scene.

Viggo Mortensen broke two toes on Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

View photos Medics can be seen attending to Mortensen’s injury on the DVD extras. (Warner Bros.) More

View photos The moment of impact. (Warner Bros.) More

The Aragorn actor fractured two toes when he kicked a steel Uruk helmet while the cameras rolled. Peter Jackson assumed his cry of despair was a fancy bit of acting but it was real, genuine pain.

George Clooney suffered a spinal injury on Syriana

View photos George Clooney’s character was brutally tortured in a disturbing moment in Syriana. More

The Cloonster still suffers back pain from the injury he sustained on the set of his Oscar-winning geopolitical drama. He says the injury, which happened while filming a torture scene with Mark Strong, was so painful he even considered suicide while recovering in hospital.

Ellen Burstyn permanently damaged her spine on The Exorcist

View photos This looks really painful. (WB) More

During one scene of William Friedkin’s supernatural chiller, the possessed Regan throws Burstyn’s Chris McNeil to the floor. An overzealous stuntman pulled her to the floor via a hidden wire just a little too violently, leaving her with a permanent lower back injury that has plagued her ever since.

“[William Friedkin’s] a brilliant director,” Burstyn told HuffPost, “and I don’t want to knock him, however, I did injure my lower back and had to work with it ever since. But it’s okay.”

Natalie Portman displaced her rib on Black Swan