Zoe Kravitz Dodges Drake Dating Questions on ‘WWHL’: ‘We Hung Out For a Minute’

Zoe Kravitz knows how to hang. The 28-year-old Rough Night star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, where she fielded a question about the 2013 rumor that she and Drake had been a secret item once.



The pair had been spotted together at a Beyonce concert, and the caller asked Kravitz if they had also been hooking up.

"We hung out for a minute, but we are very good friends," the Big Little Lies star vaguely replied.



"You hung out, like, mashed a little bit?" Cohen quipped, prompting Kravitz to burst out laughing.



"We hung out a little bit. You know, it's like how I hang out, I don't know how you hang out," the actress coyly responded.



"Well, if I was hanging out with Drake, I know what I'd be doing with him. Let me put it that way," Cohen added.



Kravitz did admit one thing about her rumored fling: "He's a cutie!"



Cohen also asked the HBO star if it was uncomfortable for her to work with Nicole Kidman after she had been engaged to Zoe's famous dad, Lenny Kravitz.

"No she was always so, so nice to me, and I hadn't seen her since I was like 13 years old," Zoe revealed. "But she was always so, so sweet to me so it was nice to see her again. And she's also very professional so it was not weird at all."



