Zendaya Reveals She Was Cheated On

Zendaya is known for offering her fans all sorts of advice, most notably about real-life relationships and how to navigate love and emotions, via her app. However, in her most recent update, Zendaya got extra personal and revealed that she was cheated on in a previous relationship — and offered some amazing advice for those who might be struggling with a similar issue.

"Do you have wise words to go by that helps you make decisions in your relationship?" The fan asked.

"If you feel like you can’t trust somebody or you feel whatever then you shouldn’t be in a relationship with them," Zendaya wrote. She added that she's personally "anti-being in a committed relationship" in your younger years, too. "When people are young they make bad decisions sometimes because they don't know any better," she wrote. "It doesn’t mean they don’t know the difference between right and wrong it just means that they’re still in the experimental phase in their life where they haven’t made the right decisions yet."

Clearly, her prior experience strongly impacted Zendaya; she had a lot to say about relationships and how they change as you grow up. "It’s very hard to be in a relationship when the both of you are still figuring out life," she said. "You cannot change anybody. You cannot make someone grow up faster than they’re supposed to."

