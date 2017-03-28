Zayn Malik’s 5-Year-Old Cousin Passes Away, Family Mourns on Social Media

Zayn Malik’s 5-year-old cousin, Arshiya, has lost her battle with a brain tumor. The Malik family announced the tragic news on Tuesday.

Some close family and relatives have taken to social media to remember the young girl.

Arshiya’s mother, Zileh Malik, posted on Instagram. She wrote a sweet message to her daughter: “An angel wrote in the book of life my baby’s date of birth, then whispered as she closed the book.. ‘Too beautiful for earth’ R.I.P baby doll.”





The former One Direction singer’s younger sister Waliyha also posted a tribute on social media. She wrote, “Rest in peace you beautiful princess, may Allah grant you the highest rank of jannah.”









Fans have flooded social media with support for the Malik family. Messages of condolences and prayers on Twitter include the hashtag #RIPArshiya.

Zayn and his little cousin were reportedly very close. The singer has yet to comment about her passing.

