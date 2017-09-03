Zayn Malik Shaves His Head Completely Bald: See His Shocking New Look

The singer shocked fans with his smooth new look.

Say goodbye to the One Direction hair for good!

Zayn Malik's mom, Trisha, posted a photo of herself with her son and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, on Sunday, showing the singer with absolutely no hair on his head.

The singer's hair had been getting progressively shorter, but the cue ball look is a total surprise. But Zayn, Gigi and his mom seem happy with it, and that's all that really matters.

On Friday, Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, also shared a shot of herself with the kids and Trisha from this weekend --pre-close shave -- on the family farm (note the horse trying to photobomb them).

Previously, Yolanda posted a photo of the young couple with the caption "Summer Loving...#Family," showing things are serious as ever for the pair, who began dating at the end of 2015.

RELATED: Zayn Malik Dishes on Relationship With Gigi Hadid, Says He Doesn't 'Want to Be a Part of' a Power Couple

This isn't the first time that Yolanda has called Zayn family. In September 2016, she also wrote on Instagram about how it warms her heart to see her daughter so "happy" with the singer and used the same hashtag.

For more on the cute couple's relationship, watch the video below!

Related Articles