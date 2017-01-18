Zayn Malik Fuels Engagement Rumors With ‘Love’ Tattoo After Gigi Hadid Steps Out With New Ring

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's hands have sparked some speculation that the young couple might be taking their relationship to the next level.

Hadid was first spotted out and about in New York City on Monday, wearing a small band on that finger. The following night, Malik was photographed leaving his hotel in NYC, with a new tattoo on his right hand. The "Pillowtalk" singer -- who confirmed he was dating Hadid last February -- got the word "love" inked across his knuckles.

View photos



Getty Images

View photos



Getty Images

The engagement rumors come a week after Malik celebrated his 24th birthday. "Happy birthday, my handsome!" Hadid gushed over her beau in an Instagram post. "So lucky to know and love a soul like yours. Wishing you the best year ever!!!"

Malik would make a handsome groom, as was proven when he showed up on set of Ocean's Eight on Tuesday night to film his cameo in the movie. The former One Direction member looked dapper in black pants, an off-white tuxedo jacket and a crisp white button-up shirt.

View photos



Splash News

Engagement or not, Hadid is one of Malik's biggest supporters. "I think that he is so talented and comes from such a genuine place of loving music," the 21-year-old model told ET in November. "The music that he's starting to do more now is just showing how much more he's learning about himself."

