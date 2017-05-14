Zach and Tori Roloff Welcome Baby Boy

Baby boy Roloff has officially arrived!

Little People, Big World’s Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed their first child together, a son, Jackson Kyle Roloff.

Little Jackson weighed in at 9 lbs., 1 oz., and 20.5 inches long.

“Baby and mother are doing great and Jackson is already mastered holding daddy’s fingers and snuggling with mom! He is adorable and Tori and I are loving being parents,” Zach said.

The couple who wed in July, 2015 announced in November that they were expecting, then threw a gender reveal party where they found out in front of 50 of their friends and family, that their baby on the way was a boy.

“We are super excited and can’t wait to be parents,” the couple said at the time.

But like any first time mom and dad, the Roloff’s were a bit nervous about the big arrival.

“I do not feel prepared one iota,” Tori said in an episode of LPBW.

But Zach and Tori aren’t the only ones who have a bun in the oven — his twin brother, Jeremy and sister-in-law Audrey are also expecting a baby girl.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.