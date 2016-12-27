Zach Galifianakis and Wife Quinn Lundberg Welcome Baby No. 2

Surprise! Zach Galifianakis is a dad again.

The 47-year-old actor and his wife, Quinn Lundberg, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg, on Nov. 7, according to E! News.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Keeping Up With the Joneses' Star Zach Galifianakis Reveals His Past Real-Life Spy Mission

Galifianakis and Lundberg, who married in a secret ceremony in 2012, are also parents to a 3-year-old son, whose name has still not been revealed. The Hangover star finally shared their first child's gender during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2014, a year after his wife had given birth.

"We have a boy!" he said at the time. "I think fatherhood is just the greatest thing, it really, really is."

While the notoriously private actor hasn't offered up many details about his child since, he did give a little more insight into his parenting style during an appearance on Conan earlier this year.

"I'm strict. He's two and right now I have him on a strict exercise routine. When he gets out of the crib, it's 50 push-ups right away," he joked on the late-night program, adding that he'd eventually like to expand his brood to "10 kids." "To have a really fit 2-year-old and to show that he can kick other 2-year-old's butts is really important."

WATCH: Pregnant Irina Shayk Sparks Bradley Cooper Engagement Rumors, Rocks Gorgeous Emerald Ring!

While Galifiankis recently welcomed his second child, his Hangover co-star, Bradley Cooper, will soon be welcoming his first.

Cooper's girlfriend, Irina Shayk, debuted her baby bump on the Victoria's Secret runway last month. See more in the video below.

Related Articles