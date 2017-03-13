Fashion designer Zac Posen refuses to dress Melania and Ivanka Trump during their time in the White House.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Posen said, “I’m very upset with the state of affairs right now. I always try to be optimistic. I think that freedom will prevail. And I don’t dictate who buys my clothing in a store.”

Posen went on to say, “Everybody has a voice, whether in fashion or any field,” he said. “There are issues that are being questioned that are fundamentally upsetting to me—deeply: LGBT rights, immigration, funding for the arts, Planned Parenthood, and women’s rights. These are just issues that are very close to my heart, and I use my own private voice and funds to fight for them and in support of them.”

Despite having dressed Ivanka for the 2015 White House Correspondent’s Dinner, Posen added, “I think it’s important to use your voice. I think that every brand and person has a right to be vocal.”

Posen joins a long list of designers who have declined to dress the Trumps, including Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Naeem Khan, Sophie Theallet, Timo Weiland, Derek Lam, and Phillip Lim.

