Zac Efron Shows Off Pole Dancing Moves, Gets High Praise From Tom Cruise

Zac Efron knows his way around a pole!

The Baywatch star stopped by The Graham Norton Show this week with The Mummy's Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis, where he gave a certain Magic Mike star a run for his money.

The 29-year-old actor was challenged to recreate a photo shoot snap of himself balancing horizontally on a parking meter.

"Not that I'm calling you a liar, but there is a pole right over there," Norton told Efron, who made his way over to the stage while Flo Rida's "Apple Bottom Jeans" played.

Needless to say, Efron delivered.

While Channing Tatum wasn't around to witness Efron is all his glory, the actor couldn't have earned higher praise from Tom Cruise.

"Nicely done, man!" Cruise raved. "You were perfect!"

The 54-year-old actor is no stranger to scandalous stunts himself. See what he told ET about his naked Mummy scene in the video below.

