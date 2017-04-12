Young Rising Stars Who Decided to Go to College

It looks like Black-ish star Yara Shahidi will have plenty of options if she ever decides to stop acting.

She told Seventeen magazine she was accepted to every college she applied to.

The 17-year-old actress applied and was accepted to two Ivy Leagues, four state institutions and one historically black college.

She got a little help from the person who wrote her recommendation letters.

Former first lady Michelle Obama gave Yara her stamp of approval. The actress, who worked with Obama on her education initiative, told Yahoo Style that having Michelle pen those letters felt “surreal.”

Shahidi hasn’t said yet which school she will attend, but she has said she plans to defer for a year.

Whether she’ll take a break from acting to focus solely on school remains to be seen, but there are plenty of famous young stars who juggled an acting career and college.

Emma Watson got a degree in English literature from Brown University while playing book-smart Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt attended Columbia University years after becoming a household name thanks to his role in 3rd Rock From the Sun.

Haley Joel Osment was nominated for an Oscar for his role in The Sixth Sense when he was just 12, and over a decade later, he graduated from NYU.

Natalie Portman, who was 18 when she filmed Star Wars: Episode 1, graduated from Harvard at 22 with a psychology degree.

And 10 Things I Hate About You made her a star at 18, but Julia Stiles found time to get her degree in English literature from Columbia in 2005.

