Yolanda Hadid Flashes Shares Cheeky Snap in a Thong Bikini While on Vacation

Yolanda Hadid has no problem getting cheeky on vacation! The 53-year-old former supermodel and TV personality showed off her hourglass figure in a thong bikini on Monday.



Hadid posted an Instagram photo of her booty-licious look while looking out onto Lake Constance, a body of water on the border of Germany and Zurich.

"It's a beautiful, mystical sunrise at the lake this morning, the water is quite cold but it has been a great way to combat inflammation and feel the connection to Mother Earth..... #LakeConstance #MorningSwim #HealingPower #BodyMindAndSoul," Hadid captioned the revealing pic.



The mother of Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid also had some fun riding her bike around Konstaz City in Germany with her arms in the air.

"Some Dutch childhood shenanigans......... #Joy #HealingSpirit#Konstance," Hadid, who grew up in the Netherlands, captioned the photo.



