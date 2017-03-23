Yes, They’re Dating! Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in NYC

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger take New York. (Photo: The Image Direct)

Well, this makes it official!

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus couldn’t keep their hands off each other while taking a romantic stroll in New York City on Tuesday night. In new photographs posted on E! News, the two were all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand, even stopping for the occasional kiss.

During their night out, Kruger and Reedus stopped by two local bars and were spotted kissing for nearly 30 minutes while on their walk home.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus had one romantic night. (Photo: The Image Direct)

The actress, 40, kept her look casual for the night, wearing a pair of jeans with a black jacket and matching boots. Reedus, 48, mirrored her outfit in his own pair of jeans and a black hoodie.

The PDA-packed night comes just one month after the two were spotted returning from a trip together - sparking rumors that they might be more than just friends.

The close duo was also seen together in December when the German actress supported the Walking Dead actor at his photography exhibition opening in Paris. The exhibition showcased photographs from Reedus’ book, The Sun’s Coming Up Like a Big Bald Head at Galerie Hors-Champs.

Kruger and Reedus previously costarred in the 2015 drama Sky. In the film, Kruger embarks on a journey of self-discovery after hooking up with a cowboy (Reedus) and leaving her husband.

Kruger previously dated Joshua Jackson for 10 years before breaking up in summer 2016. Reedus was in a five-year relationship with model Helena Christensen. They had a son in 1999 before their split in 2003.

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com