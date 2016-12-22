WWE Wrestler Chyna Died From Mix of Alcohol and Drugs, Autopsy Confirms

Former WWE star Chyna (real name Joan Marie Laurer) died on April 20 due to a combined effect of alcohol and drugs, ET confirms.

The official autopsy report obtained by ET states that Laurer had several substances in her system at the time of her death, including Ethanol, Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, Nordiazepam, Temazepam, Zolpidem, and Marijuana.

According to the report, Laurer was found lying on her right side of her bed inside her Redondo Beach, Calif., apartment, where "there was a bloody purge on the pillow underneath her face."

"On Wednesday, April 4, 2016, the decedent's manager became concerned when she had not been on any social media outlets since Sunday," the Los Angeles County Coroner's office states in the report. "The manager arrived at the decedent's residence and entered through the closed but unlocked door. Once inside, he went into the decedent's bedroom, and he found the decedent lying on the bed, unresponsive."

Additionally, the report states that Laurer's mother told investigators that her daughter "was an alcoholic and drank cheap wine, and she was addicted to prescription medications." Additionally, several pill bottles were found throughout the 45-year-old wrestling icon's apartment unit.

After wrestling for the World Wrestling Federation from 1997-2001, Laurer appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2008. On the show, she was open about her issues with depression and using drugs and alcohol. However, she strongly denied using steroids or being an addict.

