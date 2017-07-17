World of Dance’s Derek Hough Had to Wear His Sisters’ Hand-Me-Downs

Derek Hough told Us Weekly exclusively that growing up in a house full of girls meant he got their hand-me-downs — read his quotes

Just a hint of pink! World of Dance judge Derek Hough told Us Weekly while chatting about the hit dance competition show that growing up in a house full of girls — including sister Julianne Hough — meant he had to wear their hand-me-downs.

“When I was younger, all my hand-me-downs were girl’s clothes. So, like, if I got shoes, they’d have some pink in it because they were my sisters' too,” Hough recalled. “I would have to get a Sharpie pen and color in the pink to black so that people didn’t know they were girl’s shoes.”

Hough serves as a judge on the hit NBC show alongside Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Jenna Dewan Tatum and told Us that he believes the show is so successful because of its ability to capture “the essence and the energy that is dance.”

“I think that the energy the show provides is just super high-octane. It’s very heartfelt,” Hough said of the series produced by Lopez, which got picked up for season 2. “There are those moments when I film the show, and then I’ll be home watching the show and I’m like tearing up. I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, I already saw this.’ But it still gets you.”

The hit series gives dancers the platform to showcase their talents and compete for a $1 million grand prize.

World of Dance airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

