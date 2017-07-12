Woody Harrelson Says He Was Inspired by a Past Foursome

Cheers actor Woody Harrelson is on the cover of the July 12 issue of the Hollywood Reporter.

The Academy Award-nominated actor dished on his life’s highs and lows, including a story about a drunken foursome.

After some drinks in a London bar in 2002, two young women asked if he wanted to “take a ride on the wild side.” Harrelson said yes, so the group hopped in a car and was joined by a third girl. When they got to Harrelson’s place, a photographer was waiting and, much to Harrelson’s dismay, the moment was captured.

Harrelson also had a run-in with the police shortly after the night of the foursome. The two nights were merged together and served as inspiration for his 2017 live-streamed movie, Lost in London.

The movie was cathartic for the actor and served as testament to his then girlfriend, now wife, Laura Louie, for her ability to forgive him and give him a chance of redemption.

