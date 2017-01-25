Woody Harrelson Reveals He Was Robbed at Gunpoint After Booking ‘Cheers’





The actor visited THR‘s lounge at Sundance while promoting his upcoming movie Wilson.

Woody Harrelson is now a veteran actor known for starring in films like Kingpin, The People vs. Larry Flynt and The Messenger (and soon the Star Wars Han Solo spinoff), but it turns out when he was just about to get his big break in the business, he had a harrowing experience.

Harrelson, at the Sundance Film Festival with his latest film Wilson, dropped by The Hollywood Reporter’s Sundance lounge where he revealed that he had been robbed at gunpoint early on in his career.

He had just booked Cheers, the show that would launch his career. He bought a Porsche as a gift to himself for booking the show, and he was walking to his car in a parking garage in Hollywood late one night when he was robbed.

Woody Harrelson during the “Cheers” era. (Photo: Getty Images) More

“A guy came up and robbed me,” he told THR. “Put a gun to my head. That was really an uncomfortable night.”

Harrelson said the man took his money, and then demanded the keys to the car. But Harrelson, 23 at the time, couldn’t find them. The man said he was going to count to five and needed the keys before he got there.

“He got to four and I said, ‘I’m going to die now,'” said Harrelson.

Luckily, someone else entered the garage, and scared the man away.

Harrelson stars in Wilson (which will be released on March 24 via Fox Searchlight) along with Laura Dern, Isabella Amara, Judy Greer and Cheryl Hines. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.