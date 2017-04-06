Wonder Woman, Deadpool, and Your Other Favorite Heroes Give Relationship Advice

Walking the floors of WonderCon, you can find just about anything — including your favorite superheroes and genre entertainment characters, courtesy of the many talented and dedicated cosplayers who attend the convention. Most are as happy to embody the spirit of their avatars as they are to don their outfits. So if you’ve ever wanted to ask Barf from Spaceballs for his relationship advice, WonderCon’s the place to do it.

“Only sniff the butt of someone you know,” the man-dog hybrid helpfully suggests.

Taking a colder heart than his onscreen inspiration, a Deadpool dead-ringer tells #Obsessed, “My relationship advice to you is, just don’t have any relationships.” Iron Man agrees: “Don’t get tied down.” Then again, a billionaire playboy with the ability to fly would say that.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman is clear about one thing: “You don’t want any sleazy characters, that’s for sure.” However, she’s quick to point out she lives on an island where there are no men, so her advice may not be totally unbiased.

Quick to jump on a cat-themed pun, Catwoman suggests, “You should have them eating out of your hand, pretty much.”

