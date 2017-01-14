‘I Won’t Apologize’: Toby Keith Defends His Decision to Perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Toby Keith is responding to critics of his decision to perform for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

“I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military,” Keith said in a statement to EW. “I performed at events for previous presidents Bush and Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”

Keith’s performance at a concert at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19 was announced Friday; he will be joined at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” by 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, and the Frontmen of Country. The Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho are also among those set to perform.

The hunt for artists willing to perform at the president-elect’s inauguration has been very public, with many artists coming out and saying that they would not participate, including several who have relationships with Trump. Garth Brooks, KISS, Kanye West, Marie Osmond, and R. Kelly are just a few of those who won’t be present on Jan. 20.