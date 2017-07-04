Woman who cleaned Donald Trump's Hollywood star inspires hilarious memes

Amid the resistance against President Donald Trump, no one is safe from digital backlash — even a young woman who performed a seemingly harmless gesture on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Last week, Twitter user Makenna Greenwald shared a photo of herself wiping down the surface of Donald Trump’s star on the famous pathway, which had been heavily defaced with graffiti. “Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star,” Greenwald tweeted along with a series of photos showing off her work. “Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight.”
Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/jL4sqx4rlh— Makenna (@makenna_mg) June 28, 2017
Naturally, Twitter responded to Greenwald’s actions with a slew of memes mocking her actions.
Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/sqLsZ70bul— jake stubbs (@jake__stubbs) July 1, 2017
“Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star,” Jake Stubbs tweeted Saturday, mocking Greenwald’s original sentiment. “Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight.”
Greenwald has since responded to the influx of memes targeting her by retweeting various messages of support, including one from Eric Trump, who extended a personal thank you online.
Thank you Makenna! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain ???????????????????????? https://t.co/2JL6xTSI4C— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 1, 2017
Still, other variations on Greenwald’s tweet continue to make the digital rounds, including comical tributes to Jennifer Lopez, Godzilla, Carrie Fisher, Michael Jackson, Shrek, and more.
Check out the best responses below.
Just came to make out with Jennifer Lopez's star. Nothing but respect for MY president. pic.twitter.com/GvsSMmyo9S— tina fromda block (@jlosbestfriend) July 4, 2017
dropped off a big salad at Julia louis dreyfus hollywood star— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) July 4, 2017
Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/iqGfn15OrK
got drunk and slutty in front of harrison ford's star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/vNtDHyZWZj— josh dameron solo (@HoeDameron) July 4, 2017
stopped and cleaned Godzilla's star nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/geI9f0jH7a— Kill STARWARSFUR (@STARWARSFUR) July 4, 2017
Stopped to clean @VancityReynolds Hollywood star. Nothing but respect for MY president. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/NeODsgExg6— rachel carmen (@RACHLBBH) July 3, 2017
Nothing but respect for MY president #raisedright pic.twitter.com/NoPFCxva1E— ??? (@bniiico) July 3, 2017
i picked up the trash around this bc i have nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/XXyDWvhi3g— abbey rhiannon (@AbbeyRhiannonn) July 3, 2017
stopped to clean his star. nothing but respect for my president ???? pic.twitter.com/KZH52YYLfg— Jess Hardy (@penguinpenguout) July 3, 2017
stopped by to clean @carrieffisher 's star, nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/Sp5GT5UuMo— britni (@Ieapyear) July 4, 2017
Stopped to clean @SamuelLJackson Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/MAWqOWaUDA— Marlee Forsyth (@M4rl33) July 1, 2017
stopped to clean winona ryder's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president. #raisedright pic.twitter.com/VQS11U3zfM— erin nicole (@ryderwatts) July 3, 2017
stopped to clean @DannyDeVito Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/RYY2p3dlmw— biryani mamí (@suhnahlay) July 2, 2017
stopped and cleaned lassie's star. Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/cN5sn5NXCJ— benny z (@BZoods) July 4, 2017