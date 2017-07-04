Woman who cleaned Donald Trump's Hollywood star inspires hilarious memes

Amid the resistance against President Donald Trump, no one is safe from digital backlash — even a young woman who performed a seemingly harmless gesture on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Last week, Twitter user Makenna Greenwald shared a photo of herself wiping down the surface of Donald Trump’s star on the famous pathway, which had been heavily defaced with graffiti. “Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star,” Greenwald tweeted along with a series of photos showing off her work. “Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight.”

Naturally, Twitter responded to Greenwald’s actions with a slew of memes mocking her actions.

Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/sqLsZ70bul — jake stubbs (@jake__stubbs) July 1, 2017

“Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star,” Jake Stubbs tweeted Saturday, mocking Greenwald’s original sentiment. “Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight.”

Greenwald has since responded to the influx of memes targeting her by retweeting various messages of support, including one from Eric Trump, who extended a personal thank you online.

Still, other variations on Greenwald’s tweet continue to make the digital rounds, including comical tributes to Jennifer Lopez, Godzilla, Carrie Fisher, Michael Jackson, Shrek, and more.

Check out the best responses below.

Just came to make out with Jennifer Lopez's star. Nothing but respect for MY president. pic.twitter.com/GvsSMmyo9S — tina fromda block (@jlosbestfriend) July 4, 2017

dropped off a big salad at Julia louis dreyfus hollywood star

Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/iqGfn15OrK

— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) July 4, 2017

got drunk and slutty in front of harrison ford's star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/vNtDHyZWZj — josh dameron solo (@HoeDameron) July 4, 2017

stopped and cleaned Godzilla's star nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/geI9f0jH7a — Kill STARWARSFUR (@STARWARSFUR) July 4, 2017

Stopped to clean @VancityReynolds Hollywood star. Nothing but respect for MY president. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/NeODsgExg6 — rachel carmen (@RACHLBBH) July 3, 2017

i picked up the trash around this bc i have nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/XXyDWvhi3g — abbey rhiannon (@AbbeyRhiannonn) July 3, 2017

stopped to clean his star. nothing but respect for my president ???? pic.twitter.com/KZH52YYLfg — Jess Hardy (@penguinpenguout) July 3, 2017

stopped by to clean @carrieffisher 's star, nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/Sp5GT5UuMo — britni (@Ieapyear) July 4, 2017

Stopped to clean @SamuelLJackson Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/MAWqOWaUDA — Marlee Forsyth (@M4rl33) July 1, 2017

stopped to clean winona ryder's hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president. #raisedright pic.twitter.com/VQS11U3zfM — erin nicole (@ryderwatts) July 3, 2017

stopped to clean @DannyDeVito Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/RYY2p3dlmw — biryani mamí (@suhnahlay) July 2, 2017