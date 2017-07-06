Will Drake Appear on ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2?

Two Toronto superstars, author Margaret Atwood and rapper Drake, might be collaborating.

Atwood is famous for The Handmaid’s Tale, a TV show based on her 1985 novel depicting a dystopian world where pregnancy is rare and those who can conceive are forced into sexual slavery. Despite the recent success of the show and Atwood’s years of accolades, she’s still not the most famous Toronto native. That title goes to the one and only Drake, who mentions Toronto or the 6 in most of his lyrics.

Unfortunately, the two hometown heroes haven’t crossed paths. But in a recent interview with Boston Review, Atwood schemed on how to finally meet Drake. She said in the interview, “Wouldn’t it be fun for [Drake] to have a cameo in Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale?”

Atwood even had an idea for Drake’s potential character. She said, “I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that. … Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?”

Drake became famous in Canada for his portrayal of Jimmy on Degrassi so we know he could handle the job.

It’s surprising that two of Canada’s most famous exports have never met, but Atwood has a solid explanation for that. “But you have to realize how o-l-d I am. I’m not likely to go to the same parties [as Drake]. Or many parties at all, to be frank.”

