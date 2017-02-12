Why Kanye West Won't Be at the 2017 Grammys

Kanye West Adds a Dash of Pink to His Blond Hair — Check Out His New Look

Don’t call it a boycott – Kanye West is simply hard at work.

Kris Jenner explained why her son-in-law wouldn’t be in attendance at the 2017 Grammy Awards while co-hosting the E! News pre-show on Sunday night.

“The truth is he’s got a big fashion show in New York because it’s New York Fashion Week,” Jenner, 61, said, noting, “And my entire family is back there… Some of the kids are on their way tomorrow.”

She added, “He’s got a lot of work to do. We wish he could be here!”

E! previously reported that West’s Yeezy season 5 show will be held on Wednesday. Jenner’s daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are already in New York City for fashion week.

There was earlier speculation that West was one of the stars skipping the Grammys, as he lashed out against the annual awards after last year’s ceremony.

He tweeted in Feb. 2016 that he would like to sit down with Recording Academy president Neil Portnow “right now” about making the Grammys “culturally relevant” again.

West has personally won a total of 21 golden gramophones throughout his rap career.

The Grammys air Sunday night on CBS.