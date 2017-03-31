Why Is Jennifer Lopez Being Sued by a Hoverboard Company?

Jennifer Lopez is being sued for failing to hold up her end of a social media bargain with the hoverboard manufacturer SideKick. In the suit, SideKick Group claims it gave J.Lo 42 custom hoverboards for her “All I Have” show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Since January 2016, J.Lo’s dancers have been seen performing atop the boards throughout her glitzy set. Though the company didn’t charge Jenny for using them in her show, she was supposed to post about the hoverboards once every three months on Instagram or Twitter. According to the lawsuit, she failed to do so, posting only once, on May 26, 2016.





Known as the Bentley of hoverboards, a SideKick reportedly costs $1,295. So, the company says it’s out $54,390 for the 42 boards and is suing to get it back, plus a little extra. Since Forbes revealed last year that J.Lo is worth around $39.5 million, this lawsuit probably won’t put a dent in her bank account.

Roger Daltrey wasn’t surprised that Hillary Clinton lost:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: