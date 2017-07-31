Whitney Port Had Her Baby

Congratulations are in order for "Hills" alum Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman. The happy couple welcomed their first child, Sonny Sanford Rosenman, on Thursday.

Port shared the happy news, along with her son's name, in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon. She even made a joke along the way about her recent social media absence.

"Sorry I've been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!! I made a human! Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on 7/27/17!! Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now," Port wrote in the caption. "I'm going to try my very best to not be one of those moms whose feed is dominated by their baby but I can totally see how difficult it will be not to. I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there. Check out the blog (link in bio) for more and welcome our little one to the world!!"

Port didn't share a photo of Sonny, though she did share a sweet art project that reads "Welcome Baby Sonny," alongside drawings of flowers and Disney characters.

Hopefully, the baby is in for a lifetime of playdates with the other Hills offspring. Port's costar (and fellow Teen Vogue intern) Lauren Conrad and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their son, Liam James, earlier this month. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, meanwhile, are expecting their first child, too.

