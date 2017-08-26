Whitney Port Breaks Down in Tears Over Breastfeeding: 'It Started to Get Incredibly Painful'

Whitney Port is opening up about the hardships of breastfeeding as a new mom.

The 32-year-old former Hills star broke down during her latest video blog, "I Love My Baby, But I Haven't Loved Breastfeeding That Much," while describing how difficult the process of feeding her newborn has been.

In the video blog, the reality star -- who gave birth to a son on July 27 -- first wrote a note on her social media on Thursday, explaining how she's "not obsessed with breastfeeding. "

"There. I said it. Don't get me wrong, I LOVE the fact that my baby is getting all the amazing nutrients from my milk and that I am literally giving him life, but it has been quite the challenge," she explained. "A challenge I didn't feel prepared for at all. In this chapter of I Love My Baby, But... I discuss my trying journey through breastfeeding. I have gained so much confidence just through the support you guys have given me, so if any of this rings true or you have any tips, I am all ears."

"We mothers have to be there for each other. I sincerely believe this community is what has given me the confidence to feel I am not doing anything wrong," she wrote, adding that she's looking forward to the comments and tips other mothers have for her.

In the eight-minute video, Port describes her experience, saying, "I thought I was doing really well and the nurses said that the latch was good."

"But after about 24 to 48 hours of doing it, it just started to get so incredibly painful," she continues. "And we came home and I just hit a breaking point and said, ‘I can’t do this. It feels as though someone is slicing my nipples with glass.’”

Port went on to explain that she tried formula and started pumping to give her breasts a rest. Overwhelmed by the situation, Port then begins crying because she feels pressure from people to continue breastfeeding despite her pain.

"I’m not sure whether if it’s painful just because I’m getting started again, or if it’s painful because he’s not latching on correctly," she says through her tears. “I feel like a lot of people are going to tell me to just have patience and try to do it ’cause it’s only been a week. But I just don’t know if it’s something that is going to get better or not. So that’s what I feel anxious about. Like, how much longer am I willing to try it before I just give up on it and just pump and give him the bottles and be okay with it?”

While she acknowledges that "so many people have the same problem," Port adds that "no one really warns you about it." She also doesn't want to feel guilty for pumping and not having that breastfeeding bonding time with her son.

“I’m not blaming myself for hurting, but I’m blaming myself for possibly quitting,” she shares. “I don’t know if it’s something that if I give it one more week it will be better. I just don’t want to be regretful that I haven’t tried everything.”

