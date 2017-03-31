Members of the British royal family are expected to maintain a certain decorum while performing royal duties during official visits. In fact, they’re pretty much expected to be on their best behavior all the time.

However, every once in a while, they like to let loose and cut up on the dance floor. The late Princess Diana and John Travolta famously took a turn on the dance floor at President Reagan’s White House gala in 1985.

While he was promoting Hairspray in 2007, Travolta recalled the iconic dance as one of the highlights of his life: “She turned around and dipped her head in that Lady Diana way and we were off for 15 minutes dancing. I’ll never forget it. I’m so honored that I was able to experience it, and I know for a fact that it was a highlight of being in the United States; it was her favorite moment. So I feel I made her life better, she made my life better, and I’m very sorry that she’s not here.”

Actress Emma Thompson reportedly said that dancing with her friend, Prince Charles, was “better than sex.”

So, which royal family member has the best dance moves? Prince Charles recently showed off his dancing prowess with the Burnasul ensemble during a visit to Bucharest. However, his son, Prince William, proves that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and he’s the one royal family member who can get down like nobody’s business.

