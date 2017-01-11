Where Was Sasha Obama During President Barack Obama’s Farewell Speech?

Antoinette Bueno
Sasha Obama takes her education seriously!

Social media was quick to point out on Tuesday that President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's 15-year-old daughter was missing as her father gave his emotional farewell speech, although her sister, 18-year-old Malia, was present.

But it turns out Sasha had a good excuse for missing the monumental moment. CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller tweeted that Sasha stayed back in Washington, D.C. because she had an exam at school on Wednesday morning.

... And plenty of people on Twitter hilariously admired her for it.

Family was clearly on President Obama's mind during his speech, when he thanked his two daughters for how they've handled growing up "under the strangest of circumstances" and in the public eye.

"Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad," he said.

Michelle later shared a sweet black-and-white throwback of the family on Instagram during the earlier years of the Obama presidency.

"So proud of POTUS and all that we've accomplished together," she wrote. "What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack."

