Where Was Sasha Obama During President Barack Obama’s Farewell Speech?

Sasha Obama takes her education seriously!

Social media was quick to point out on Tuesday that President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's 15-year-old daughter was missing as her father gave his emotional farewell speech, although her sister, 18-year-old Malia, was present.

But for real, where is Sasha Obama? pic.twitter.com/NmxOXkBBqp — Tammi LaTela (@TLaTela) January 11, 2017

WATCH: Sasha Obama Gets a Summer Job Working the Takeout Window at a Seafood Restaurant

But it turns out Sasha had a good excuse for missing the monumental moment. CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller tweeted that Sasha stayed back in Washington, D.C. because she had an exam at school on Wednesday morning.

Where was Sasha? WH Official says she stayed back in DC tonight because she has an exam at school tomorrow morning. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 11, 2017

... And plenty of people on Twitter hilariously admired her for it.

Sasha Obama out here missing her dad's farewell speech to STUDY for a TEST and I'm debating whether or not to wake up for class tomorrow — Rafael (@thatguyRAFA) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama missed her dad's farewell address because of an exam. I need to remember this the next time that a student asks for a deferral. — Duane Bratt (@DuaneBratt) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama didn't attend the Farewell Address because she has an exam tomorrow morning. Michelle don't play games. — cloy (@chloenbrandon) January 11, 2017

Family was clearly on President Obama's mind during his speech, when he thanked his two daughters for how they've handled growing up "under the strangest of circumstances" and in the public eye.

"Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad," he said.

Michelle later shared a sweet black-and-white throwback of the family on Instagram during the earlier years of the Obama presidency.

"So proud of POTUS and all that we've accomplished together," she wrote. "What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack."

NEWS: President Obama is 'Pretty Relaxed' About Daughters Malia and Sasha Starting to Date

Related Articles