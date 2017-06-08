Where’s Camille? Bill Cosby’s Family a No-Show at His Trial So Far

Bill Cosby is in the middle of a trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. He has been surrounded by supporters in court, but he has not been seen publicly with wife Camille since April and she has not been in the courtroom.

Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt has told PEOPLE she plans to attend the trial, and she has remained supportive of her husband of more than 50 years before and after he was charged with sexual assault in 2014.

“She is going to come one day — I haven’t figured out which day yet,” Wyatt tells PEOPLE.

“Camille is standing by him and there appears to be no shift in her feelings about this,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They have been married for over 50 years and she loves him. Of course, it’s very painful for Camille to go through this. For both of them, it’s a nightmare every day.”

In April, photographers spotted the couple walking into a New York City building one after the other.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault, insisting their sexual contact was consensual, and has denied similar allegations from more than 60 women.

Constand, who is gay, says their sexual contact was not consensual.

On Monday, the first day of the trial, Keshia Knight Pulliam, 38, who played Rudy, the youngest daughter of Cosby’s Dr. Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show, accompanied Cosby to court, wrapping her arm in his as they strode inside.

Wyatt tells PEOPLE that “Keshia wants to come back but is checking her schedule.”

Bill Cosby and Keshia Knight-Pulliam More

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On Wednesday, Sheila Frazier, 68, who played the wife of Cosby’s character in the 1978 Neil Simon film, California Suite, showed up with him for support, walking hand in hand with him into the courthouse.

On Thursday, comedian and actor Joe Torry as well as actor Lewis Dix attended the proceedings. Wyatt tells PEOPLE: “Mr. Cosby has been a mentor to them so they wanted to come to support him.”

Phylicia Rashad, 68, who played his Cosby’s wife on their long-running hit show, will make an appearance at some point during the trial as well, Wyatt says, adding that she is in currently performing in a play.

Wyatt adds that he thinks Rashad and Knight Pulliam will attend closing arguments.

Not all of his former co-stars are supporting him, though. Lili Bernard, a former Cosby Show actress who has also accused Cosby of sexual assault, showed up in court in support of Constand.

Bernard wore a button saying, “We Stand in Truth.”