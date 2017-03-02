What’s Going On With Katherine Jackson?

The Jackson family has survived its share of drama, but recent allegations against Trent Lamar Jackson have reportedly caused the matriarch, Katherine Jackson, to flee to London for medical help to deal with the stress the situation has caused. She was previously granted a restraining order to keep Trent away, but he was in court on Wednesday trying to get it tossed out.

Katherine has accused her nephew of both stealing money from her and spying on her, effectively making her a prisoner in her own home. In documents filed by Katherine, her kids Jermaine Jackson and Rebbie Jackson, as well as several friends and lawyers, Trent is charged with elder abuse. (Trent is related to Katherine by marriage; his father was the half brother of 86-year-old Katherine’s late husband — Did you get that?) Trent had been employed as Katherine’s driver but is accused of controlling much more of her life than getting her to and from various destinations.

View photos Katherine Jackson has the support and backing of her son Jermaine and daughter Rebbie, seen here in 2011. (Photo: REUTERS/Jason Redmond) More

In the recent filing, according to the Daily News, Katherine said 52-year-old Trent copied the key to her bedroom door and wired the entire house for sound and video to spy on her. “The only place I can try and have a private conversation is in my bathroom, pretending I am using the restroom so I can make a call,” she explained, adding that she often gets dressed in her closet for fear that her nephew will bust in on her. Michael Jackson’s mom believes Trent is listening to her conversations because he wants to isolate her from her friends and family, noting that he also made up excuses to keep her from socializing with her friends. “I used to be very social with my friends, like playing Scrabble, walking around in the park, sharing meals, but Trent has given them various reasons why I am not available,” she lamented. Katherine also claimed Trent had inappropriately put his name on her business and was treating her credit cards as his own.

Worse than any of that, however, is Katherine’s claim that Trent ignored her when she thought she was having a stroke or seizure during a drive to Las Vegas. Instead of calling 911, he insisted he could take care of her himself. Rebbie cited this incident in her filing as well, explaining, “I heard later Trent thought she had died. Instead of calling an ambulance, Trent called one of my nephews, who told him to take her to the hospital. The doctors at the hospital said she was dehydrated and had high blood pressure. Instead of bringing her home, where she wanted to be, Trent took her to a hotel in Santa Monica — again away from her kids.” Rebbie also added that Trent tried to have her removed from Katherine’s medical directive and blocked her number from her mom’s phone.

View photos Michael Jackson with his mom, Katherine, in California on March 7, 2005, in the midst of his child molestation trial. (Photo: AP/Michael A. Mariant) More

Jermaine accused Trent of physically abusing other Jackson family members, including himself, one of his nephews, and one of the Jackson sisters. Jermaine also accused Trent of stealing more than $40,000 from Katherine. Rebbie noted that she thought Trent wanted the money to buy a classic car.

Read More