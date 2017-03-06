Wendy Williams Is Brought to Tears Discussing Chris Brown’s Reported Drug Addiction

Wendy Williams got a little teary-eyed on her show today talking about the ongoing drama surrounding Chris Brown. The daytime talk show host discussed Billboard magazine’s exposé about Brown’s reported drug addiction — which sounds as if it has hit rock bottom. Wendy says that there are reports that “bodyguards allegedly have to take turns checking on his pulse.”

Williams then gave her own opinion as to why none of Brown’s friends appear to be helping him get clean. She said, “I think half the people want to fuel the beast, because it’s easy to steal that pretty Rolex watch or whatever it is, that new pair of sneakers in the backroom. You know: You keep him nice and juiced up, maybe steal a few dollars. I’m not saying anything, I’m just saying.”

She then struggled through tears to give some very honest advice about being a drug addict. “When you are a drug addict, or you have a problem with drugs, the only one that can help you, is you. This boy is 27 years old now, that’s a grown man, and there are no positive influences.”

Williams is no stranger to drug addiction. She opened up about her own demons in 2012, while discussing the passing of Whitney Houston. “It’s been almost 15 years since I smoked last from a crack pipe, it’s been almost 15 years since I waited on Jerome Avenue in the Bronx for my drugs.”

