The Weeknd Travels Back From Paris to Celebrate Selena Gomez’s 25th Birthday

He's got a fetish for her love! The Weeknd traveled back to Los Angeles on Sunday just in time to celebrate his girlfriend Selena Gomez's 25th birthday.



RELATED: Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With Low-Key Bash: 'I Couldn't Be More Blessed'



The "Starboy" singer, 27, was in Paris over the weekend to perform at Lollapalooza on Saturday, but was spotted stateside on a lunch date with Gomez the next day.

View photos



Splash News

Gomez went casual in a loose white top and matching drawstring pants while The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also dressed down in a navy tracksuit.



On Saturday, Gomez rang in her milestone birthday in an intimate bash with pals, posting photos on Instagram of herself with birthday cakes and blue and white balloons.

MORE: Selena Gomez Releases Her Most Sexual Song Yet, 'Fetish': Watch the Steamy Video!



"Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. --think 25 is going to be epic. Xo," Gomez captioned one shot.



For more from the "Fetish" singer, watch the clip below!

Related Articles