Is The Weeknd Calling Out Justin Bieber’s Bedroom Skills in His New Song ‘Some Way?’

The Weeknd released a new dis track with rapper Nav on Wednesday, and many fans think the “Starboy” singer is calling out his girlfriend Selena Gomez‘s ex, Justin Bieber.

In the song, titled “Some Way,” The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye), 26, slyly mentions how someone’s former significant other is falling for him.

“I think your girl, think your girl fell in love with me / She say my f–k and my tongue game a remedy / Oh yeah, yeah, I just hit a lick and I know you feelin’ some way / I just took that chick, and I know you feelin’ some way, oh yeah / She just want a n—- like me, you feelin’ some way, way, way, yeah.”

This could be a response to Bieber’s comment about him in January, when the 22-year-old shared some harsh words about Abel’s music. “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song, that s— is whack,” said Bieber, who dated Gomez on-and-off for several years, starting in 2011.

On Valentine’s Day, the “Sorry” appeared to be feeling lonely. Posting — then deleting — two Instagram story videos in which he admitted he didn’t have a date for the romantic holiday, Bieber quoted Dumber and Dumber. “I got no food, I got no job, our pets heads are falling off and I got no Valentine!” he said, adding his own spin.

The Weeknd and Gomez were spotted recently at the same Grammys after party as Bieber. “ made a quick appearance at the bash, but kept his distance from the new couple,” an onlooker told PEOPLE.

The pair’s romance has been heating up since they first stepped out publicly together at Giorgio Baldi in early January, where they were photographed kissing and cuddling. Weeks later, they took their romance abroad and traveled to Italy, where they walked hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence and dined at local restaurants.

And earlier this month, the couple looked “very cozy together” while enjoying a dinner date at L.A.’s Sunset Tower.