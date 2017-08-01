Watch Idris Elba Rap 'Google Translate' Songs and Somehow Become Sexier

Idris Elba proved that even when rapping nonsense lyrics, he still manages to be incredibly sexy! The 44-year-old Dark Tower actor visited The Tonight Show on Monday where he belted out some unusual lyrics during host Jimmy Fallon's "Google Translate" sketch.



The hunky Brit was first given Sir Mix A Lot's "Baby Got Back," which he rapped perfectly, despite the bizarre lyrics.



"I love large saplings, that is the truth!" he began. "A few of your siblings were here. That woman showed up and has small hips with a sleeve around your head!"

He then called out to the fellas saying, "Thus, male friends (yeah), male friends (yeah). Did he meet your wife's back?"



"I mean, did anyone understand anything I said?" Elba asked after his epic performance.



Fallon then tried his hand at Britney Spears' "…Baby One More Time," which translated into, "Meet my kids."



The two then teamed up for a duet on Boyz II Men's "I'll Make Love to You," which translated to "I'll place kindness on you." Watch the clip to see the funny exchange!



