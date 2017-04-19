Watch Faith Hill Sing the Most Adorable Duet With Her Young Fan
Faith Hill was recently in her home state of Mississippi and had quite the experience meeting her biggest fan — Rosie.
On Tuesday, she shared their meeting on her Instagram page, and it’s quite possibly the cutest video circling the Internet today.
Rosie got a chance to meet Faith Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, backstage after sending the country singer a video of herself singing one of Faith’s songs.
Faith Hill told Rosie: “You just made my day when I saw your little video. You’re precious.” After being starstruck for a minute, Rosie got the courage to sing with her idol. Naturally, the two Mississippi girls bonded over their hometown anthem.
“Mississippi Girl” was released in 2005, probably at least a few years before Rosie was even born. It was Faith Hill’s comeback to the top of the charts, and it also earned her a Grammy nom for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are currently on the road for their world tour, “Soul2Soul.”
