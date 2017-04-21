Watch How Céline Dion Asked Adele to Do a Collaboration With Her

Céline Dion admitted she’s a huge fan of Adele.

In a recent interview with the ITV show Lorraine, she said she wants to collaborate with the British singer. As an invitation, she sang Adele’s hit song “Hello” in an impromptu freestyle.

“Adele, hello it’s me. I was wondering if you can sing a song with me. Anywhere, anytime,” she belted out in her sweet voice.

While Céline waits to hear back from Adele, she revealed she’s creating new music with no other than the talented Sia.

She shared her big secret and said, “I’m going to tell you one thing — Sia wrote me three songs.” Céline can’t help but gush over this new project. She added: “What a fighter. What a writer. What a vocalist. And her creativity is freaking me out.”

Céline is currently back onstage doing her residency show in Las Vegas.

Helen Mirren has nothing but love for Ryan Reynolds:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• A Clearly Excited Oprah Reports for First Day of Work at ‘60 Minutes’

• Vanessa Hudgens Is the ‘Mom’ of Coachella

• Rihanna Can Do Damn Near Anything With a Wineglass in Hand