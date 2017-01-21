Watch Celebrities Attend Women's Marches Around the World

The day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, celebrities — including Katy Perry, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, and Lin-Manuel Miranda — are joining hundreds of thousands of people who are filling streets for Women’s Marches around the world in protest of the new president.
Organizers and attendees are employing their right to protest in an attempt to raise awareness of women’s rights and other civil liberties they fear are under attack by a Trump presidency. Washington D.C., New York City, Park City, Utah (the locale for the Sundance Film Festival), and London are among the sites hosting Women’s Marches.
“The President is not America,” Ferrera said in a speech delivered to protestors in D.C., as shown in video captured by CNN. “His Cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America, and we are here to stay.”
"The president is not America…we are America" — @AmericaFerrera speaks at the #WomensMarch https://t.co/zh5JJPQnu0 https://t.co/YCqCkzov4l
— CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2017
Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya and Supergirl herself Melissa Benoist were also present at the D.C. march. Benoist posted a photo of her sign to Instagram that read, “Hey Donald, don’t try to grab my p—y — it’s made of steel.”
Couldn't be more proud….I am here, we are here!!! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/HibJJlcTTC
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 21, 2017
“Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel,” Katy Perry wrote on her way to protest. “We should all be guardians for each other. I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings.”
She continued, “For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist. I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all!”
Girls creator and star Lena Dunham also explained in a series of tweets why she marches. “So that our daughters will know their bodies are their own. So our sons embody gentle strength. So they can dismiss both labels,” she wrote. “We march to show our struggles are not isolated, but bound together by rainbow thread. I don’t rise if you don’t rise.”
So that our daughters will know their bodies are their own. So our sons embody gentle strength. So they can dismiss both labels #WhyIMarch
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017
We march to show our struggles are not isolated, but bound together by rainbow thread. I don't rise if you don't rise #WomensMarch
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017
Yes, my mother is captaining that pink bus of art world queens ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ueafHHMLFO
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017
Overseas, Ian McKellen was spotted among protestors at the Women’s March in London. “Look who’s marching with us,” Twitter user @ShinyLife wrote.
Look who's marching with us! #womensmarch #london pic.twitter.com/e8qR3xvvWh
— ShinyLife (@shinylifeforme) January 21, 2017
Miranda, John C. Reilly, Gillian Anderson, and actress Sharon Horgan of Amazon’s Catastrophe were also among those seen in London, while Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe shared her sign (“Nasty Girls Grab Back Bigly”) from a march in Edinburgh, Scotland.
“Proud to support women’s rights with the whole fam in [London],” Miranda wrote.
Proud to support women's rights with the whole fam in ????????#womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/fzTtnIA4LP
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 21, 2017
And sometimes a wild Lapkus or C. Reilly appear! Nice to meet you both!#womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/qHls0u0IeB
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 21, 2017
Thank you @OBEYGIANT for the posters. Thank you Piper for the signs. Proud to be one of many today @womensmarchlon. #WeWomen #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/XsENCSH8PT
— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) January 21, 2017
See more celebrities taking to the streets and expressing their support below.
On my way to Washington! (Thank you, @ScottRogowsky, for updating my book cover to reflect the spirit of the times!) #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/PXvqWCwugN
— Elizabeth Gilbert (@GilbertLiz) January 21, 2017
On our way! #WonensMarch pic.twitter.com/OTSf9PEuI9
— Paige Davis (@RealPaigeDavis) January 21, 2017
I'm headed to the Sundance #WomensMarch – ur welcome 2 come feel the weight of my feminist balls in your tiny hand if it'll help https://t.co/au25gt2DtZ
— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) January 21, 2017
Headed downtown LA with my Mom, Dad and brother to march. Let's do this! ❤️???????????????? #WomensMarch
— Jack Falahee (@RestingPlatypus) January 21, 2017
We rise We Shine! LOVE HAS ALL THE RIGHT MOVES! @GillianHardG and Abby& me too! #IStandWithPP #marchonmain pic.twitter.com/RZcQIOeObX
— jenny slate (@jennyslate) January 21, 2017
Still more shared their support over social media from afar. “Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch,” Hillary Clinton tweeted. “Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together.”
Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017
'Hope Not Fear'
Indeed.
And what a beautiful piece by Louisa Cannell. #womensmarch ????????????????????????????✨ pic.twitter.com/7h3Bzx79nB
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017
Sending support to all my friends who are participating in the Womens' March on Washington today. Don't let him see you pee.
— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 21, 2017
Thank you to everyone at today's #WomensMarch for showing Trump what a crowd looks like.
Peace.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 21, 2017
To ALL the awesome women out there marching in the WOMENS MARCH… Good on ya!!! #womanpower These boots are made for walkin!!
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 21, 2017
Have an amazing day Goddesses and those who support us. #WomensMarch https://t.co/9aYBlCIYDi
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 21, 2017
