Watch Beyonce and Blue Ivy Rock Out to Kendrick Lamar at His L.A. Concert!

As if Blue Ivy wasn't already the coolest kid on the block!

The adorable daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z got to stay up late for Kendrick Lamar's concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

And, while many young kids would be yawning or whining while tagging along on their mom's night out, not this adorable 5-year-old!

Wearing a bright pink jacket and earmuffs, the cutie was spotted peeking at the stage over the railing, with her mom rocking out behind her.

At one point, she turned to Beyoncé and whispered something in her ear, before the pair resumed dancing.

The cute mommy-daughter duo was also seen jumping up and down with the enthused crowd.

Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé's cousin, Angie Beyince, were also at the show, which is one of several outings the singer has enjoyed since welcoming twins in June.

On Saturday, the songstress shared a video on Instagram of her and JAY-Z enjoying some late-night skating at World on Wheels roller rink in Los Angeles.

"She was quiet, didn't interact with fans much but was chill," an eyewitness told ET. "Bey was spotted wearing a black cap, a black off-the-shoulder shirt reading 'black magic' and distressed jeans."

The "Single Ladies" singer also recently posted photos from a date night where she and JAY-Z enjoyed wine and dinner.

