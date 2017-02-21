Watch Alex Trebek Rap Drake, Kendrick Lamar Songs on ‘Jeopardy!’

This is not your grandparents’ Jeopardy.

On Monday’s episode of the hit game show, long-time host Alex Trebek busted out rhymes from Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Desiigner. The unexpected mini-performances were the result of a new category called “Let’s Rap, Kids!” for the show’s College Championship, which continues through Friday.

“They mad they ain’t famous,” rapped Trebek, 76, at one point, delivering lines from West’s 2016 single “Famous” in his signature deep voice. “They mad they still nameless…But we still hood famous. Yeah, we still hood famous.”

Julia, a contestant who couldn’t help but smile while watching Trebek rap, quickly answered, “Who is Kanye West?” Trebek replied, “Yes, and I hope we don’t get an email from him.”

Trebek later revealed his thoughts on his rap skills, telling the audience, “I was just getting into this rap thing. I’m not too good at it, but I was getting into it!”

Check out videos from the episode above, including a promo clip of Trebek, and then relive that time he rapped Drake’s part of “Jumpman.”