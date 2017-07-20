Want to Date a Beyoncé Look-Alike? You Might Want to Sign Up for ‘Badoo’

If you’ve been waiting to find true love with Chris Pratt or Chrissy Teigen, Badoo just might be the dating app for you.

The social networking app is making huge waves in the news right now because of its new “Lookalikes” feature.

The app’s new option lets you search for your favorite celebs and will then show you the users who look most like them so you can browse through the options.

The dating and social network touts itself as being the largest social-discovery network in the world, with over 355 million users. Each day there are 350 million messages sent and nearly 350,000 new sign-ups.

The way it works is pretty similar to the way other dating apps like Tinder and Bumble work. To set up your profile, simply upload a photo, give a little bit of information about yourself, and start swiping.

But if you’re feeling like your matches aren’t quite as Beyoncé-ish or Henry Cavill-esque as you’d like, fear not. All you have to do is go to the “Lookalikes” tab and search for your ultimate celeb crush.

If you happen to have a thing for Beyoncé, you’re in luck. The app has over 500 people who have similar physical characteristics to the pop goddess for you to filter through.

Would you rather date someone like Henry Cavill? Great news — there are nearly 800 potential options for you.

However, not everyone is as enthusiastic about the prospect. Recently on Today, Hoda Kotb and the other anchors had mixed feelings about the app’s new feature.

Whether or not you’re onboard with finding a connection by searching through celeb look-alikes, here’s to hoping that you find what you’re looking for.

