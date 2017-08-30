Wait, Prince's favorite color was orange?

Could it be that “the purple one” should really have been called “the orange one”?

Prince and the color purple had a long history that included his instruments, his wardrobe, and his hit song and film Purple Rain. The Pantone Color Institute even recently created an official purple hue for him and named it “Love Symbol #2.”

But in a new interview with the Evening Standard about an upcoming Prince exhibit, the late singer’s sister Tyka Nelson says he wasn’t as crazy about purple as you may think.

Nelson said, “The standout piece [of the exhibit] for me is his orange Cloud guitar. It is strange because people always associate the color purple with Prince, but his favorite color was actually orange.”

That may sound sacrilegious given Prince’s affinity for the color purple, but upon further investigation, there’s plenty of examples where the late singer rocked orange instead of purple.

In 2004, he donned an orange fedora at an event.

LAS VEGAS – MAY 29: Prince arrives at the 7th Annual Tiger Woods Tiger Jam, May 29, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Getty Images)

In 2006, he performed in front of orange speakers on Good Morning America.

Prince performs on ABC's Good Morning America Concert Series in Bryant Park on June 16, 2006 in New York City. (Photo: Getty Images)

