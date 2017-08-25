VMAs most iconic outfits that have inspired other celebrities' fashion through the years

There are no rules when it comes to fashion at the VMAs. In fact this particular MTV awards show has given us some iconic looks through the years.

In 1998, Rose McGowan made history when she showed up in a chain-link dress that showed off all her assets. It’s probably safe to say that dress is one of the most recognizable outfits on the VMA red carpet of all time.

For years since then, celebs have turned heads with their own tributes to that booty-baring ensemble. In 2017, Kendall Jenner mirrored the famous look at the Met Gala with a La Perla couture gown. The supermodel’s dress was made from one piece of string and 85,000 crystals. Rihanna channeled McGowan in a pink crystal-covered number at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards. That same year, Amber Rose did homage to McGowan with a sparkly dress. But Rose’s was a little bit more covered, if anyone can believe that.

Next up was Lil’ Kim’s purple pasty moment in 1999. The rapper’s matching wig, pasty, and jumpsuit will forever be remembered. Case in point, Miley Cyrus transformed into the Queen Bee for Halloween 14 years later. The pop star went all out, and the details were spot on.

Lil’ Kim gave Miley’s costume a thumbs up and tweeted, “yasssssss my baby!!!!”

In 2014, Katy Perry took us back to 2001 when she wore a denim patchwork gown, which was a nod to pop music’s then-royal couple, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, at the AMAs. Versace recreated the all-denim trend 13 years later for Katy and her date, rapper Riff Raff.

In other entertainment news, Shania Twain reveals why Brad Pitt didn’t impress her at all:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: