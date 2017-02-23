Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Ruth Negga, and Others Attend Alfre Woodard’s Annual ‘Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree’

For eight years, legendary stage and film actress Alfre Woodard has hosted her annual “Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree,” a star-studded event held the week before the Oscars that honors and celebrates “African American and Latina [women] who have been nominated for the Oscar in the acting category, and, we say in a perfect world, those who should have been,” Woodard told Variety. The 22 attendees this year, which included Best Supporting Actress nominee Viola Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Cynthia Erivo, Rosario Dawson, Aja Naomi King, and Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga, spent quality sister time at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. Scroll through our gallery to see some of the fashionable and chic attendees. And best of luck to all of the nominees!

