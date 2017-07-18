Vin Diesel Turns 50! Here Are 5 Adorable Reasons We Love Him

Vin Diesel has become one of Hollywood’s go-to leading men. He is perhaps best known for his role on the Fast and the Furious movie franchise, but he is so much more than just a gruff voice and a mountain of muscle.

In honor of Diesel’s 50th birthday, Yahoo Celebrity put together a list of reasons why everyone loves this famous hunk.

1. He is a big Dungeons & Dragons nerd. Growing up in New York in the ’70s, Diesel became obsessed with this role-playing game. He said it was a training ground for his imagination long before he became an actor. Two years ago, he got a D&D-themed cake to celebrate his 48th birthday. And he even taught his Chronicles of Riddick co-star Dame Judi Dench how to play.



2. Underneath that chiseled exterior, Diesel is a big softie. For Valentine’s Day in 2013, he did a heartfelt cover of Rihanna’s hit “Stay” and dedicated his performance to his longtime girlfriend, Paloma Jiménez. Cue all the “aw’s.”



3. He is breakdancing master. A video tutorial from the ’80s called “Breakin’ in the USA” featured a skinny yet oh-so-cool Vin Diesel. Of course, he showed off his best b-boy moves in a classic Adidas tracksuit.

4. It comes as a surprise to many that Diesel is a fraternal twin. He revealed his twin brother’s identity in a Facebook post entitled “The Two Pauls.” Alongside his sibling is his Fast and Furious co-star and dear friend Paul Walker.



5. Diesel is a family man. His beautiful family makes an appearance on Instagram once in a while, and they are the cutest bunch. The actor is a dad to three adorable kids with girlfriend Paloma Jiménez. His youngest daughter, Pauline, was named after the late Paul Walker. Diesel said being a dad is his favorite role in life.

In other entertainment news, Naomi Watts recently opened up about her childhood:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: